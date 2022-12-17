OPSC Statistical Officer job vacancy 2022: Graduates can apply, check details

Great job opportunity for the graduates as the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 33 (11) vacant posts.

According to the notification, Statistical Officer posts in Group B category of Odisha Subordinate Statistics and Economics Services under Planning and Convergence Department will be filled up during this recruitment drive which will begin from December 30, 2022 and will be closed on January 30, 2023.

OPSC vacancy details:

Unreserved – 19 (6-w) posts

SEBC – 2 (2-w) posts

Scheduled Caste – 5 (1-w) posts

Scheduled Tribe – 7 (2-w) posts

Total Vacancy: 33

Age limits:

The interested candidate should not be below 21 years of age and above 38 year old as on the first day of January 2022. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates in the upper age limits.

Educational qualification:

A candidate must be a Graduate having Honours in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Applications, Physics, Economics, Applied Economics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology or Econometrics or having degree in Commerce with distinction on or before the last date of submission of online form.

Examination fee:

The candidates can apply freely.

Salary:

The selected candidates would get Rs 44,900 in Level -10, Cell- 1 of the pay matrix as per ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by government of Odisha from time to time.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Written Exam (400 marks) and Viva Voice Test (100 marks)

How to apply:

Interested candidates will have to apply online through the concerned Website of the OPSC at www.opsc.gov.in.

Click here to read the OPSC Statistical Officer vacancy 2022 notification.