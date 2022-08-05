OPSC SDIPRO recruitment 2022: Online application begins, check details

The online application for the posts of Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer (SDIPRO) by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) started from today.

According to the OPSC SDIPRO recruitment notification 2022, as many as 19 posts will be filled up during this recruitment process which will be closed on September 5, 2022.

OPSC SDIPRO vacancy 2022 details

OPSC SDIPRO recruitment 2022 age limits:

A candidate must not be below 21 years of age and above the age of 38 years. However, there will be relaxation for the candidates who come under the reserved categories.

OPSC SDIPRO recruitment salary:

The selected candidates would get their salary in the scale of pay of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400/- in Level-10 in the Pay Matrix provided under Rule-3 of ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual dearness and other allowances as may be sanctioned by the government of Odisha from time to time.

Educational qualifications needed for OPSC SDIPRO recruitment:

The applicants must have completed a Bachelor’s Degree with a one year Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication or Degree in Journalism/ Mass Communication and must have adequate knowledge in Computer Applications.

Click here to read the OPSC SDIPRO recruitment notification 2022

Click here to visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).