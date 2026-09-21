OPSC recruitment 2026: Application invited for Assistant Public Prosecutor posts

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Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is accepting application from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor. According to the official notification Advertisement No. 09 of 2026-27 (Notice No. 4696/PSC, dated 20.08.2026) released on the OPSC website, a total of 172 vacancies will be filled for the posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor in Group-B of the Odisha State Prosecution Service under the Home Department, Government of Odisha.

The online application process commenced from 28th august 2026 and will remain active till 28th September 2026 (5:00 P.M.). Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, opsc.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must meet the following OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor Qualification requirements, assessed as per the notification dated 20.08.2026:

At least 2 (two) years of experience as a practising Advocate, supported by a certificate from the concerned District & Sessions Judge in the prescribed format at Annexure-B

Age Limit as on 1st January 2026

Minimum age: 21 years

Maximum age: 42 years

Candidates must be born not earlier than 2nd January 1984 and not later than 1st January 2005.

Age relaxation of 5 years for SEBC, SC, ST, Women and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Age relaxation of 10 years for Persons with Disabilities whose permanent disability is 40% or more.

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Cumulative age relaxation of 15 years for Persons with Disabilities belonging to SEBC/SC/ST categories.

OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor Salary Details

Selected candidates for the OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor post will draw pay in the scale of Rs. 44,900/- in Level 10 of the Pay Matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017, with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha.

Application Fee

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 700 to successfully submit their application. However, the SC / ST / PwD Candidates are extempted from the payment of fee for this recruitment drive.

Selection Process

Preliminary Examinatio

Main examination(Written Examination (Subjective and Descriptive)

Interview / Personality Test

How to apply for the recruitment drive

Visit the official OPSC website at https://www.opsc.gov.in

Register/log in and fill up the online application

Upload documents

Pay the applicable examination fee

Submit the form

Take a print out of the finally submitted application form for future reference.

Applications received through any mode other than the OPSC online portal will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected.