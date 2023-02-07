OPSC recruitment 2023: Applications invited for 683 posts

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for admission to Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2022 for recruitment to the Posts of Odisha Administrative (OAS) under Group ‘A’ and Odisha Cooperative Service (OCS), Odisha Labor Service (OLS), Odisha Revenue Service (ORS), Odisha Transport Service (OTS) and Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service (OT&A) Service, under Group ‘B’ Posts.

Eligible Candidates, who want to apply for Multiple Posts under Group ‘A’ (under Pay Scale Level 12) and Group ‘B’ (under Pay Level 10) mentioned in the OPSC Recruitment 2023 notification can complete the online application process on or before 16th February 2023.

OPSC aims to fill up a total of 683 vacancies with this recruitment drive. Check more detail regarding the recruitment drive below.

OPSC recruitment 2023: Important Details

Starting date of application: January 17, 2023

Last date of application: February 16, 2023

OPSC recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total posts: 683

Odisha Administrative (OAS): 244 Vacancies

Odisha Cooperative Service (OCS): 07 Vacancies

Odisha Labor Service (OLS): 50 Vacancies

Odisha Revenue Service (ORS): 295 Vacancies

Odisha Transport Service (OTS): 22 Vacancies

Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service (OT&A) Service: 65 Vacancies

As per the OPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification, out of the 683 Vacancies, 387 are for Un-Reserved Category Candidates with Inclusive 128 Posts reserved for Woman Gender for the purpose.

All Posts shall be filled up through Odisha Civil Services Examination 2023 to be held later.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scales

According to the OPSC Recruitment 2023 Advertisements Selection for Appointment into Group ‘A’ and Group ‘ Posts under varying Pay Scale Level 12 and Pay Level 10 respectively as displayed here-below:

Odisha Administrative (OAS): Rs 56, 100 in Level-12 cell-1

Odisha Cooperative Service (OCS): Rs 44,900 in Level-10-cell-1

Odisha Labor Service (OLS): Rs 44,900 in Level-10-cell-1

Odisha Revenue Service (ORS): Rs 44,900 in Level-10-cell-1

Odisha Transport Service (OTS): Rs 44,900 in Level-10-cell-1

Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service (OT&A) Service: Rs 44,900 in Level-10-cell-1

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limits

The candidate should be minimum 21 years of age and maximum 38 years as on 01.01.2022.

Relaxation in the upper age limits for reserved community candidates is explained in the official OPSC advertisement.

Educational Qualification

The Candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree/Graduate Degree in any discipline from the Accredited University.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection of applicants for all posts under Group ‘B’ Classification will be conducted in three stages of Odisha Civil Service (Combined Competitive Recruitment Examination)- Preliminary Examination, Main (Conventional) Examination, Personality Test/Personal Interview.

Final Merit List to be prepared taking into account the aggregate marks secured in both Main Examination and Personal Interview.

How to Apply for OPSC Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the Odisha Public Service Commission Website.

Step 2: Fill in the online application and upload Scanned documents.

Step 3: Submit application and take a print out for future preference.

Check the official OPSC Recruitment 2023 notification below: