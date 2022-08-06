OPSC Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts: Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, And Other Details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for various posts. The submission of online application will begin from 17th August 2022, and the closing date is 16th September 2022. a total number of 27 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

More details for Odisha Public Service Commission Recruitment 2022 has been given below:

Important Dates

Starting date of application: August 17, 2022

Last date of application: September 16, 2022

Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 27

Assistant Director: 04

Chief Executive Officer Group-A: 06

Enforcement Officer Group-A: 02

Executive Officer Group-B: 15

Eligibility conditions for OPSC Recruitment 2022

A candidate must be a citizen of India and must be able to read, write and speak Odia and have:- Odia as a language subject in the H.S.C. examination or an equivalent examination. Passed a test in Odia language equivalent to the Middle school standard conducted by the School & Mass Education Department of the Govt. of Odisha.

Only those candidates, who possess the requisite qualification and fulfill other eligibility conditions by the closing date of submission of online applications, will be considered eligible.

Educational Qualification for OPSC Recruitment 2022

A candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or a Government recognized Institution and should have computer qualification (Certificate/Diploma/Degree) from a recognized college or Institution.

Age limit for OPSC Recruitment 2022

A candidate must be under 38 years and over 21 years of age as of the 1 st day of January 2022 i.e. he/she must not have been born earlier than 2nd January 1984 and not later than 1 st January 2001. The upper age limit is relaxable by 05(five) years for candidates belonging to S.C/S.T./SE.B.C./Women.

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam and Viva Voce test.

Salary Details

Assistant Director: Rs 15,600- Rs 39,100 + GP-5,400, PB- 3 as per ORSP rules, 2008.

Chief Executive Officer Group-A: Rs 15,600- Rs 39,100 + GP-5,400, PB- 3 as per ORSP rules, 2008.

Enforcement Officer Group-A: Rs 15,600- Rs 39,100 + GP-5,400, PB- 3 as per ORSP rules, 2008.

Executive Officer Group-B:Rs 9,300- Rs 34,800 + GP-4,600, PB- 3 as per ORSP rules, 2008.

How To Apply for OPSC Recruitment 2022

The candidate must go through the details of the official Advertisement available on the Website of OPSC before filling up the online application form. Applicant can apply online through the Website of the OPSC http://opsconline.gov.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. The last date to submit online application form is Sep 16, 2022.

The candidates are advised to submit the Online Application Form well in advance without waiting for the closing date to avoid the last-hour rush.

Also Read: OPSC SDIPRO recruitment 2022: Online application begins, check details