OPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Director Group-B post, Pay scale up to Rs 1,42,400

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director of Handicrafts in Class-II (Group-B). These posts are available in Class 2 of Group B under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for these posts inline from 27th September 2022. The process of online application for the above post will end on 26th October 2022.

Candidates who have a Graduate degree in any discipline from any recognized university are eligible to apply for the OPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification. Candidates selected finally for the Assistant Director of Handicrafts in Class-II (Group-B) post will get Pay Scale Rs. 44,900-Rs. 1,42,400 in level 10.

You can check more details on the recruitment drive below:

OPSC recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening date for online application: September 27, 2022

Last date for online application: October 26, 2022

OPSC recruitment 2022 Selection process

The selection of the candidates for the posts of Assistant Director of Handicrafts in Class-II (Group-B) will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by Viva voce test. The written examination will be held in Cuttack. It may also be held in Bhubaneswar/BalasoreBerhampur/ Sambalpur depending on the number of candidates.

The written test will be conducted for 300 Marks consisting of three papers-

Paper I: General English and Odia Language-100 Marks

Paper II: Mathematics and Reasoning and Mental Ability-100 Marks

Paper III: General Studies-100 Marks.

Viva Voce Test-50 Marks.

Salary Details

Pay Scale Rs. 44,900-Rs. 1,42,400 in level 10.

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The applicant must have a Graduate degree in any discipline from any recognized university.

Age Limit

The candidate should have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above 38 years of age as on 1st day of 2022.

How to Download OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022

Go to the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission – http://www.opsc.gov.in/

Click on what’s New section on the Home page.

Click on the link “Advertisement for Recruitment to the Posts of Assistant Director of Handicrafts in Class-II (Group-B) (Advt. No. 09 of 2022-23)”.

login using your credentials including Registration No and Date of Birth.

You will get the OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window.

Take a Print Out of the OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 Notification for future reference.

OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 Notification