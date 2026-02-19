OPSC OCS Recruitment 2026: Hurry! Apply for 465 government posts before deadline

Eligible candidates can expect a competitive salary package, with Group A positions offering Rs 56,100 per month and Group B positions offering Rs 44,900 per month. The examination is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2026.

Important Dates

Notificationrelease date: 31st December 2025

Registrationstart date: 20th January 2026

Last Date to apply online: 20th February 2026

Last date for submission of registered online application: 27th February 2026

Tentative date of Preliminary Examination of OCS-2025: 7th June 2026

Educational Qualification

A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised University as specified in the advertisement.

Application Fees

Candidates who do not belong to the SC, ST, or PwD categories are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 700 (Rupees Seven Hundred only).

Payment Method: The fee can be paid online while filling out the application form using various options such as Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, Net Banking, Wallet, etc.