OPSC OCS Recruitment 2026: Hurry! Apply for 465 government posts before deadline
OPSC OCS Recruitment 2026 is here! Learn about application deadlines and opportunities for women candidates in service roles.
OPSC OCS Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the OPSC OCS Notification for 2026. This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 465 highly sought-after vacancies in Groups A and B.
Candidates should act quickly, as the application process will conclude on February 20, 2026, at 5 PM. The available positions include roles in the Odisha Police Service (Junior Branch), Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Revenue Service, Taxation and Accounts Service, Labour Service, Excise Service, and Tourism Service.
To promote equal representation, 104 of the vacancies are reserved for women candidates. Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 38 and hold a graduation degree.
The recruitment process will consist of three stages: Preliminary Examination, Mains, and Interview.
Eligible candidates can expect a competitive salary package, with Group A positions offering Rs 56,100 per month and Group B positions offering Rs 44,900 per month. The examination is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2026.
Important Dates
- Notificationrelease date: 31st December 2025
- Registrationstart date: 20th January 2026
- Last Date to apply online: 20th February 2026
- Last date for submission of registered online application: 27th February 2026
- Tentative date of Preliminary Examination of OCS-2025: 7th June 2026
Educational Qualification
A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised University as specified in the advertisement.
Application Fees
Candidates who do not belong to the SC, ST, or PwD categories are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 700 (Rupees Seven Hundred only).
Payment Method: The fee can be paid online while filling out the application form using various options such as Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, Net Banking, Wallet, etc.
Please note that the examination fee will be refunded only to those candidates who appear for both papers of the Preliminary Examination.
Here is the direct link to apply for OPSC OCS Recruitment 2026.