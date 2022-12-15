OPSC Medical Officer recruitment notification issued; check details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued Medical Officer recruitment notification and has invited online applications from the prospective candidates through the proforma application form to be made available on the website. The link for registration shall be available from December 27 to January 27.

A total of 3481 posts of Medical Officer in Group-A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical & Health Services Cadre under Health & Family Welfare Department will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

OPSC Medical Officer Vacancy details:

Unreserved: 1000 (333-w)

SEBC: 225 (75-w)

Scheduled caste: 852 (248-W)

Scheduled Tribe: 1404 (468-w)

Age limits for OPSC Medical Officer:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the 38 years as on January 1, 2022. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational qualification needed for OPSC Medical Officer:

The candidate must possession M.B.B.S or equivalent Degree from a medical college or medical institution recognised by the Medical Council of India.

The candidate must possess a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical Registration Rules, 1961 (O.A 18 of 1961): Provided that, if a candidate outside the State of Odisha has not registered his name under the Odisha Council of Medical Registration Act, 1961, he shall get himself registered under Section 3 of the Odisha Medical Registration Act, 1961, he shall get himself registered as per the provisions of the said Act before issue of the appointment order.

The candidate must poses the required conversion certificates recognised by medical council of India (MCI) in case of candidate having Degree from Universities of Foreign countries.

Examination fee:

The examination fee for all categories of candidates has been exempted as per GA&PG Department Notification No. 9897/Gen,dt. 11.04.2022.

Method of selection:

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written exam which will be held in Cuttack/ Bhubaneswar.

OPSC Medical Officer salary: