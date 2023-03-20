OPSC job vacancy: Application invited for 391 posts, check details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) issued a fresh job notification for the recruitment of 391 vacant posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil and Mechanical) in Group- ‘A’ of the Odisha Engineering Service under the Water Resources Department will be filled up.

According to the notification, the candidates can apply between March 29, 2023 and April 28, 2023.

OPSC job vacancy details:

Name and number of posts:

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)- 362 posts (120 women)

Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical)- 29 posts (9 women)

Age limits:

A candidate must be between 21 years and 38 years. However, the deserving candidates will get relaxation.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have possessed a Degree in Engineering in Civil for the post of AEE (Civil) and Degree in Engineering in Mechanical for the post of AEE (Mechanical) or an equivalent qualification from any University or Institution recognized by the Government or he/she must be an Associated Member of the Institution of Engineers of India in Civil/Mechanical.

Method of Selection:

The Commission after receipt of the applications shall take steps to select the candidates on the basis of the highest of the valid GATE score of preceding 03 years of the date of advertisement (including the year of advertisement).

The Commission, after verification of original certificates & documents, valid GATE scores, shall select the name of suitable candidates in order of merit, as per availability of vacancies in different categories and recommend for appointment to the post of AEEs to the Government.

Application fee:

The candidates are exempted from payment of the examination fee as per the order of the G.A Department.

How to apply:

Candidates must apply online through the concerned website the OPSC website-www.opsc.gov.in.

Click here to read the OPSC job vacancy notification.