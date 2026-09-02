OPSC issues notification for Geologist recruitment, check details

Advertisement

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) issued notification for the recruitment of Geologist under Water Resources Department of the state government.

As per the Geologists recruitment notification, online applications are invited from the prospective candidates through Proforma Application to be made available on the website of the Commission (https://www.opsc.gov.in).

The link for registration and payment of examination fees shall be available from September 8 to October 8 till 5 PM.

A total of five successful candidates will be recruited as Geologists in the rank of Group-A (JB) of Odisha Ground Water Geologist Service (Ground Water. Development) (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2020 & Notification vide No. 22065/WR dt. 23.07.2026 under Water Resources Department in the scale of pay of Rs 56,100/- (Level 12, Cell -1 of Pay Matrix under Rule-3 of the ORSP Rules, 2017), with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Vacancy Position:

As per requisition furnished by the Water Resources Department, Government of Odisha, out of a total of 5 (1-w) vacancies, 4 (1-w) vacancies are for UR category and 1 vacancy is reserved for SC category. Also, 1 post is reserved for Person with Disabilities whose permanent disability is 40% or more.

Candidates belonging to the categories of PWD shall be adjusted against the categories to which they belong.

Age:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21(twenty-one) years and must not be above the age of 42 (forty-two) years on the 1st day of January, 2026 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January, 1984 and not later than 1st January, 2005.

Educational Qualification:

Advertisement

A candidate must hold at least a Second-Class Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Earth Science from any recognized University in India.

Examination Fee:

The candidates other than SC, ST, and PwD category shall have to pay the examination fee amounting to Rupees Seven Hundred (Rs 700) only through online mode while filling the Online Application Form.

The examination fees paid shall be refunded only to those candidates who actually appear in both the papers of Written Examination. Application without payment of examination fees (except SC/ ST/ PwD candidates) will be taken as incomplete and outrightly be rejected.

Refund shall be issued in due course after completion of the Written Examination.

Refund will be processed to the original mode of payment used at the time of the transaction by the candidate. (Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, Net Banking, Wallet etc.)

Method iof Selection:

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts of Geologist shall be made on the basis of Written Examination (Objective Type) and Personality Test.

The details of Plan of Examination, Scheme, Subjects & Syllabus for the Written Examination (Objective Type) is available in the Long Advertisement.

Date of written examination:

The Written Examination will be held on 15.11.2026 (Sunday). The detailed Schedule and Centre of Examination will be notified in due course.

The candidates are advised to visit the Website of the Commission at https://www.opsc.gov.in for detailed information for applying to the above post.