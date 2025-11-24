OPSC announces final results of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger, 176 candidates selected

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today announced the final results of the Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger. A total of 176 candidates have been selected by the Commission.

According to OPSC, as many as 45 candidates including 21 women have been selected for the appointment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests, Group-A(JB) under Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department, pursuant to Advt. No. 08 of 2023-24.

Likewise, a total of 131(51-w) successful candidates selected for appointment to the post of Forest Ranger, Group-B.

These candidates were selected based on the written examination conducted from August 18, 2024 to August 28, 2024, Physical Standard and Endurance (Walking) Test from July 14, 2025 to July 20, 2025, September 11, 2025 and September 21, 2025 and Viva Voce Test from October 14 to October 18, and October 25, 2025.

The candidature of the selected candidates is provisional subject to further verification of the Testimonials/ Certificates furnished by the candidates by the concerned Appointing Authority.

