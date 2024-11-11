OPSC AAO Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 124 posts, apply from November 12

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced recruitment for 124 Assistant Agriculture Officer posts. Eligible candidates may apply online through the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 124 positions within the organization.

The registration process will start on November 12 and conclude on December 11, 2024. The written examination is scheduled for March 9, 2025. Please read below for eligibility, selection process, and additional details.

More Details

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2024, Vacancy:

The distribution of the 124 vacancies across different categories is as follows:

Unreserved (UR) : 45 (including 15 for women)

: 45 (including 15 for women) SEBC : 14 (including 5 for women)

: 14 (including 5 for women) SC : 24 (including 8 for women)

: 24 (including 8 for women) ST: 41 (including 14 for women)

Age Limit:

The candidates need to have a minimum age of 21 years and the maximum age limit is 38 years as of 01 January 2024, Age relaxation applied for the SC/ST/SEBC/Women/Ex-Servicemen to get 5 years, and Candidates with Disabilities will get 10 years, with a cumulative age relaxation of 15 years for SEBC/SC/ST candidates with disabilities.

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2024, Application Fee:

All the candidates are exempted from paying the application fee as per the notification by the Government of Odisha.

Selection Process:

The selection process for the Assistant Agriculture Officer position consists of two stages:

Written Examination Interview (The Interview will consist of 25 Marks) The final selection will be determined by the combined scores from the written examination and the interview.

How to Apply for OPSC AAO Recruitment 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 3: Next, click on the Assistant Agriculture Officer position application link

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload all the required details

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

For more details, you can visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.