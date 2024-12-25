Online application of JK Bank Recruitment 2024 begins; Apply immediately before this date

JK Bank Recruitment 2024: Jammu and Kashmir Bank released an official notification detailing engagement of apprentices under Union Apprentices Act, 1961. The apprenticeship is for a year. You’ll find more details and application forms at the official site jkbank.com. The online application process began on December 24, 2024, and ends with time left over before Christmas 25th.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2024 Posts & Vacancies

Posts: 278 vacancies

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: January 7, 2025.

Educational Qualification:

Degree in any subject from a recognized university.

Age Limit for Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2024 :

20 to 28 years of age

Steps to Apply Online for JK Bank Apprenticeship

Check the steps below to apply for the JK Bank Apprenticeship vacancies.

