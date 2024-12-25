Online application of JK Bank Recruitment 2024 begins; Apply immediately before this date
JK Bank has released a new notification inviting eligible candidates for recruitment to 278 posts, apply immediately before this date
JK Bank Recruitment 2024: Jammu and Kashmir Bank released an official notification detailing engagement of apprentices under Union Apprentices Act, 1961. The apprenticeship is for a year. You’ll find more details and application forms at the official site jkbank.com. The online application process began on December 24, 2024, and ends with time left over before Christmas 25th.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2024 Posts & Vacancies
- Posts: 278 vacancies
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: January 7, 2025.
Educational Qualification:
Degree in any subject from a recognized university.
Age Limit for Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2024 :
20 to 28 years of age
Steps to Apply Online for JK Bank Apprenticeship
Check the steps below to apply for the JK Bank Apprenticeship vacancies.
Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:
- Visit the official website: jkbank.com
- On the home page click in the careers button
- Click on the apply button for the JK Bank apprenticeship.
- Fill in the necessary details to obtain the registration number
- Log in using the registration number and password.
- Read the instructions carefully and complete the application form.
- Upon submission, a unique number will be generated.
- Download and print the application form for future reference.