Online application for over 500 vacancies by the Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 begins, apply now

Good news for the candidates who are in search of jobs in the banking sector. The Bank of Maharashtra has invited online application from the desirous candidates to fill up over 500 vacant managerial positions.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts of AGMs, Chief Managers, Generalist Officer and Forex / Treasury Officers till December 23, 2022.

Post wise vacancies:

AGM Board Secretary & Corporate Governance: 1

AGM Digital Banking: 1

AGM Management Information System: 1

Chief Manager, Management Information System (MIS): 1

Chief Manager, Market Economic Analyst: 1

Chief Manager, Digital Banking: 2

Chief Manager, Information System Audit: 1

Chief Manager, Information Security Officer: 1

Chief Manager, Credit: 15

Chief Manager, Disaster Management: 1

Chief Manager, Public Relationship & Corporate Communication: 1

Generalist Officer: 100

Generalist Officer (II): 400

Forex/Treasury Officer: 551

Educational qualification:

AGM Board Secretary & Corporate Governance: Professional qualification of CS from ICSI.

AGM Digital Banking: Bachelor’s /Master’s Engineer degree in IT / Computer Science with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years.

AGM Management Information System: Bachelor’s /Master’s Engineer degree in IT / Computer Science with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years.

Chief Manager, Management Information System (MIS): Bachelor’s /Master’s Engineer degree in IT / Computer Science with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years.

Chief Manager, Market Economic Analyst: MA in Economics from a recognized University.

Chief Manager, Digital Banking: Bachelor’s Engineer degree in any discipline with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years.

Chief Manager, Information System Audit: BTech / BE in IT / Computer Science/ MCA / MCS /MSc (Electronics / Computer Science) with minimum 55% in aggregate of all semesters / years.

Chief Manager, Information Security Officer: Bachelor’s /Master’s Engineer degree in the following disciplines with minimum 50% in aggregate of all semesters / years- Computer Science/ Computer, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Equivalent Courses related to Cyber Security Field.

Chief Manager, Credit: Graduate from a recognized University with professional qualification of CA / CMA / CFA from the recognized Institute / Board OR Post Graduate degree in any discipline preferably from Banking / Finance / Agriculture / any credit related area with minimum 50% marks in aggregate of all semesters / years from recognized Institute / University/Board.

Chief Manager, Disaster Management: Master’s or above degree in Disaster Management from TISS or from universities with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Chief Manager, Public Relationship & Corporate Communication: Graduate and two years full time MMS Marketing / MBA Marketing / PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

Generalist Officer (Scale III): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

Generalist Officer (Scale II): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

Forex/Treasury Officer: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks and Post Graduate degree in Business / Management / Banking /Finance Certificate in forex related areas shall be preferable.

Age limits:

AGM Board Secretary & Corporate Governance: 45 years

AGM Digital Banking: 45 years

AGM Management Information System: 45 years

Chief Manager, Management Information System (MIS): 40 years

Chief Manager, Market Economic Analyst: 40 years

Chief Manager, Digital Banking: 40 years

Chief Manager, Information System Audit: 40 years

Chief Manager, Information Security Officer: 40 years

Chief Manager, Credit: 40 years

Chief Manager, Disaster Management: 40 years

Chief Manager, Public Relationship & Corporate Communication: 40 years

Generalist Officer: 25-35 years

Generalist Officer (II): 25-35 years

Forex/Treasury Officer: 26-32 years

Application fees:

While the candidates who belong to the UR / EWS / OBC categories will have to pay Rs 1180 while the SC / ST / PwBD candidates will have to pay Rs just 118.

Click here to read the Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 notification.

Click here to visit the official website of Bank of Maharashtra.