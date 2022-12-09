Online application for over 1200 ANM posts by NHM MP ending soon, apply now

The online application for as many as 1200 ANM posts by the National Health Mission (NHM) under the Government of Madhya Pradesh (MP) is going on and is ending soon.

The eligible candidates who are interested can apply for the ANM jobs on or before December 12, 2022.

NHM MP recruitment 2022 vacancy details:

Important dates:

Starting date of application: November 16, 2022

Application closing date: December 12, 2022

Name and number of vacancies:

Name of posts: ANM Post

Number of posts: 1200

Educational Qualification:

Interested Candidates should have a 12th pass certificate in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Besides, they must hold a Diploma degree in Nursing Midwifery.

Age limits:

Candidates must be between the age of 21 years to 43 years

Salary:

The selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 12,000 per month.

How to apply for NHM MP ANM recruitment 2022:

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment by the following steps:

Visit the official website of NHM MP (https://www.nhmmp.gov.in/)

Go to the vacancy section of the home page.

Click on the ‘NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification’ link.

The job notification shall pop up in a new window. Read the notification carefully.

Click on the Ápply Online’link on https://www.nhmmp.gov.in/Vacancy.aspx.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected ion process of the applicants will be based on the written test and interview.

Click here to read the NHM MP recruitment 2022 notification.