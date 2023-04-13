Online application for Oil India Recruitment is underway, apply now

The online application for the recruitment of different posts by Oil India Limited (OIL) is underway. A total of 187 vacancies will be filled up by OIL’s production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Charaideo in Assam, as well as Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website (links given below).

Oil India Recruitment 2023

Important dates:

Application starting date: March 28, 2023

Last date of application submission: April 25, 2023

Oil India Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details:

Total No Of Posts: 187

Oil India Recruitment Salary Details:

Grade-III Pay Scale: Rs. 26,600.00 – 90,000.00

Grade-V Pay Scale: Rs. 32,000.00 – 1,27,000.00

Grade-VII Pay Scale: Rs. 37,500.00 – 1,45,000.00

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

To know detailed information regarding the educational qualification and age limit check the official notification.

How To Apply for Oil India Recruitment:

Candidates can visit the official website.

Next, click on the career tab.

Click on current openings

Further click on the link for the above notification.

Fill out all the information required and press submit.

Take a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to apply.