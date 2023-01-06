Online application for NLC job vacancy extended, apply now

Good news for the candidates who could not apply for the NLC India Limited (NLCIL) job vacancy due to different reasons. They have got yet another chance to apply as NLCIL has extended online applications for over 200 posts.

The timeline for online registration of application is extended from 30-12-2022, 17:00 Hrs to 16-01-2023, 17:00 Hrs. Likewise, the online submission of applications for candidates who have already registered and paid fees before 16-01-2023 is extended up to 17-01-2023, 17:00 Hrs.

Vacancy details:

Educational qualification requirement:

Junior Overman (Trainee):

Diploma in Mining or Mining engineering or other equivalent qualification approved in that behalf by the Central Government and 2.

Valid Overman’s Certificate of Competency from DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any certificate in Mining which entitled to work as Overman as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017 and

Valid First Aid Certificate.

Junior Surveyor (Trainee):

Diploma in Mining (or) Diploma in Mining engineering (or) Diploma in Mine Surveying (or) Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering (or) National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Surveying and

Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency as per CMR 2017.

Sirdar (Selection Grade-I):

Diploma or Degree in any subject other than Mining Engineering and

Mining Sirdar Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS and

Valid First Aid Certificate. (or)

Diploma in Mining with Overman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS and

Valid First Aid Certificate.

Pay scale:

Junior Overman (Trainee)

Scale of Pay & Grade: 31000 – 100000 S1 Grade

Junior Surveyor (Trainee)

Scale of Pay & Grade: 31000 – 100000 S1 Grade

Sirdar (Selection Grade-I)

Scale of Pay & Grade: 26000 – 3% – 110000 SG1 Grade

Age limits:

S1 grade/ SG1 grade: UR / EWS: 30, OBC: 33, SC: 35, ST: 35

How to apply?

Candidates should apply only through online mode in NLC India Limited website nlcindia.in.

Click here to read the NLC job vacancy notification.