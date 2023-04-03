Online application for BSF Vacancy 2023 underway, apply now

The online application for the recruitment of Assistant Commandant (Logistic) post by the Directorate General Border Security Forces (BSF) is underway.

The online application which started on March 10, 2023 will continue till April 10, 2023.

BSF Recruitment 2023:

Name and number of post:

Assistant Commandant (Logistic): 1

Age limits:

The upper age limit for the above post shall not be more than 35 years old as of the closing date of the online application receipt. However, the deserving candidates will get relaxation.

BSF recruitment 2023 application fee:

For General Candidates: 400/-

For Female Candidates/SC/ST/BSF Serving Personnel: No Fee

BSF vacancy 2023 selection process:

Selection of the candidates will be done based on Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

How to apply for BSF vacancy 2023:

Interested applicants can apply via online mode through the website rectt.bsf.gov.in. Follow the following steps to apply online:

Go to the official website of BSF recruitment.

Click on the apply link of Group-A (Gazetted- Non Ministerial (Combatised) posts in the Border Security Force, Air wing, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Register and Login to the portal using your login credentials.

Apply for BSF recruitment.

Fill in the BSF recruitment application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

Click here to read and know more about the BSF Vacancy 2023 Notification.