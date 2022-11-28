Online application for AAI Consultant recruitment begins

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online application for the recruitment of Consultants to be engaged in Airports Authority of India, CC Dte at Corporate Headquarter, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi.

The online application has started from today. It will continue till December 12.

Number of Consultant:

1

Opening date for submission of Applications through e-mail ([email protected]):

28.11.2022

Last date for submission of Application:

12.12.2022

Maximum Age as on 12.12.2022:

65 years

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

Retired PSU employee from E-7/E-6 level and equivalent from Central Govt./State Govt./Defence/Paramilitary Forces/Reputed Organizations having minimum 10 years of experience in relevant field i.e. Event Management, Protocol, Liaison, Coordination etc.

Before engaging as consultant, one-month cooling period is required after superannuation.

The eligible candidate should be clear from Vigilance/Disciplinary angle at the time of retirement.

There should be no criminal case pending against the eligible candidate and this will be self-certified by the respective candidate.

MONTHLY HONORARIUM:

The consolidated fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 75,000/- (Rupees seventy-five thousand only) all-inclusive shall be paid to the Consultant.

PERIOD OF ENGAGEMENT:

The engagement of consultant will be for a period of one year and extendable up to three 3 years on yearly basis on evaluation of performance.

Both AAI and the consultant can resign/terminate the services during the period of engagement by giving one month notice period or one-month remuneration in lieu of notice period.

METHOD OF RECRUITMENT:

The application for engagement of consultant in AAI on contract basis may be forwarded in the prescribed format (Annexure-I) through e-mail at e-mail ID: [email protected] and the same will be scrutinized by HR Dte. and the shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview.

TAX DEDUCTION AT SOURCE (TDS):

The income tax or any other tax liable to be deducted, as per the prevailing rules will be deducted at source before effecting the payment, for which the department will issue TDS Certificate. Service TAX/GST as applicable shall be payable extra at the prevalent rates.

Click here to read the AAI Consultant recruitment notification.