Online application for 1558 SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023 begins, apply now

The online application process for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started.

According to the notification, as many as 1558 posts will be filled during this recruitment drive. The eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before July 21.

SSC Vacancy 2023 details:

Important dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: 30-06-2023 to 21-07-2023

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 21-07-2023 (23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 22-07-2023 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 23-07-2023 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 24-07-2023

Dates of Window for Application Form Correction‟ and online payment of Correction Charges: 26-07-2023 to 28-07-2023 (23:00)

Name and number of posts:

MTS: 1198

Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 360

Total-1558

Age Limit

18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2005) for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue).

18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1996 and not later than 01.08.2005) for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS.

However, the deserving candidates will get relaxation in upper age limit as per the rules of the Government.

Essential Educational Qualifications (As on 01-08-2023):

The candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board as on or before the cut-off date i.e. 01-08-2023.

Application Fee:

Fee payable: Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities 13 (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 22-07-2023 (23.00). However, candidates who wish to make cash payment through Challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 24-07- 2023 provided the Challan has been generated by them before 23-07-2023 (23.00).

How to apply for SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023:

Applications must be submitted in online mode at the website of the Commission i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.

Click here to read the SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023 notification.