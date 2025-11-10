ONGC Recruitment 2025: Last date extended to apply for 2743 posts

Advertisement

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up vacancies for Apprentice posts. According to the official notification, a total of 2743 posts will be filled up in the organisation with this recruitment drive.

All the job aspirants who have the required eligibility can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. The starting date of the application process is October 16 and the last date candidates can apply till is November 17, 2025.

Candidates can check more details regarding the recruitment drive at the official notification released by ONGC.

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Application start: October 16, 2025

Application ends: November 17, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have a minimum age limit of 18 years and maximum of 24 years. That means the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should be between 06.11.2001 and 06.11.2007.

The educational qualification can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process for ONGC Recruitment 2025

The selection of apprentice will be based on the merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination as stipulated in the advertisement. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered.

The organization has warned that no canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may result in rejection of the candidature.

Educational Qualifications

ITI Certificate Holders: Eligible for Computer Operator, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, and Mechanic Diesel trades.

Graduates (B.Sc. / BBA): Eligible to apply for Lab Chemist and Executive HR posts.

Any Discipline: Graduates eligible for Secretarial Office Assistant positions.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ONGC.