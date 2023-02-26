ONGC recruitment 2023: Attend walk-in-interview to get direct job

The candidates who will be selected will be appointed as Forest Official as Junior Consultant and Surveyor as Junior Consultant.

ONGC recruitment 2023

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of different posts. The interested candidates can attend the Walk-in-Interview at ONGC Guest House, ONGC South Colony, Badharghat, Agartala, Tripura-799014 on March 1, 2023.

The candidates who will be selected will be appointed as Forest Official as Junior Consultant and Surveyor as Junior Consultant.

Name and number of posts:

  • Retired Forest Official as Junior Consultant: 1
  • Retired Surveyor as Junior Consultant: 1

Qualification/Experience:

  • Forest Official as Junior Consultant: Minimum qualification should be graduate in any discipline and should necessarily possess minimum 3 (three) years’ work experience serving as Forest Ranger and retired as Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) or above Rank from Govt. of Tripura. Sufficient knowledge of computer.
  • Surveyor as Junior Consultant: Minimum qualification should be 10th pass/ Madhyamik / ITI / Diploma and should necessarily possess minimum 3(three) years’ work experience as Revenue official i.e. working experience of survey work in the capacity of Amin/ Surveyor/ Kanango / RI / Tehsildar in Directorate of Land Records and Settlement and District Administration under Tripura State Govt. Sufficient knowledge of computer.

Age Limit:

  • Forest Official as Junior Consultant: Upper Age limit: Up to 68 years.
  • Surveyor as Junior Consultant: Upper Age limit: Up to 68 years.

Fixed emoluments:  

  • Forest Official as Junior Consultant: Total monthly consolidated remuneration of Rs 42,000/- (Rupees Forty Thousand only) including Rs 6500/- as conveyance reimbursement, Rs 6500/- for reimbursement of office at Residence & Rs 2000/- as monthly reimbursement on communication facilities (Cell Phone, Landline and Internet connectivity).
  • Surveyor as Junior Consultant: Total monthly consolidated remuneration of Rs 35,500/- (Rupees Thirty Five Thousand Five Hundred only) including Rs 6500/- as conveyance reimbursement & Rs 2000/- as monthly reimbursement on communication facilities (Cell Phone, Landline and Internet connectivity).

Details of Interview:

  • Date of Interview: 01.03.2023.
  • Interview Mode: Walk in.

How to apply:

  • Interested candidates may report for a Walk-in-Interview at ONGC Guest House, ONGC South Colony, Badharghat, Agartala, Tripura-799014 on 01.03.2023 (Wednesday).
  • The registration for Walk-in-interview will be done during 09.00hrs to 10.00 hrs and will be closed at 10.00 hrs. No candidate will be considered after 10.00 hrs.
  • Candidates should bring Experience Certificate, Service Discharge Certificate, Proof of Date of Birth & Educational Qualification certificates in original along with two set of photocopy of each document and a completely filled application form.
  • Affix a recent passport size photograph on top right side corner of the application.

Click here to read the ONGC recruitment 2023 notification.

