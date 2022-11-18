ONGC MRPL Recruitment 2022: Graduate candidates can earn up to Rs. 2,40,000 per month, Check details

ONGC MRPL Recruitment 2022: ONGC Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is inviting Indian National candidates to apply for vacancies. Check eligibility criteria, educational qualification required, and all other important details below:

ONGC MRPL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Post:

Senior Manager (Security)

Senior Manager (Medical Services)

Assistant Manager (Medical Services)

ONGC MRPL Recruitment 2022 Important Dates:

Application release date: 16th November 2022 at 10:00 Hrs (IST)

16th November 2022 at 10:00 Hrs (IST) Application closing date: 11th December 2022 till 18:00 Hrs (IST)

11th December 2022 till 18:00 Hrs (IST) The cut-off date to decide the maximum permissible age: 15th December 2022

15th December 2022 Last date to receive the hard copy of the application by speed post/courier at MRPL: 15th December 2022

15th December 2022 Written test/Personal Interview: TBA on the official MRPL website (https://www.mrpl.co.in/careers)

ONGC MRPL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Interested candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

They should also hold a minimum rank of Major in the Army or equivalent grade in the Navy/Air Force.

Candidates should have 13 years of minimum post-qualification experience, of which 10 should be a post qualification experience as a Commissioned officer.

ONGC MRPL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The minimum age of an applicant should be 39 years, while the maximum should be 45 years of age.

Age limit relaxation can be considered for candidates belonging to the PwBD category with a minimum 40% disability.

Selection Process for ONGC MRPL Recruitment 2022

Personal interview to be conducted for the posts of Senior Manager (Security) and Senior Manager (Medical Services)

Written Test and Personal Interview to be conducted for post of Assistant Manager (Medical Services).

Pay Scale

‘D’ Grade of the post: Rs. 90000-240000

‘B’Grade of the post: Rs. 70000-200000

Application Fees

A non-refundable fee of Rs. 118 (Rs 100 application fee plus Rs 18 GST) is to be paid while applying online.

How to Apply for ONGC MRPL Recruitment 2022