ONGC jobs: Online application for Junior Consultant underway, apply now

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Mehsana Asset, Mehsana invites qualified and experienced ONGC retired Material Management (MM) discipline officials i.e. retired E1 to E3 level officers to appear for written test and interview for engagement as Junior Consultant in ONGC on contract basis for a period of One (01) year, with provision of extension up to additional one year based on first year performance and subsequent approval from Asset Manager, ONGC Mehsana Asset.

Designation of Retired MM Discipline Officials (on Contract basis): Junior Consultant

Number of posts:

2

Required experience:

Retired ONGC persons from Material Management discipline at E1 to E3 level with minimum 05 years of experience of working in MM Department/ Stores.

Age limit:

Within 65 years (as on date of advertisement)

Required Minimum Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

Monthly Compensation/ Emoluments:

Monthly Honorarium: Rs 27,000.00,

Conveyance Reimbursement: Rs 6500.00 pm,

Reimbursement for Office at Residence: Rs 6500.00 pm,

Total Compensation: Rs 40,000.00 pm plus Reimbursement for Communication facility: Rs 2000.00 pm/ As per the instruction on subject issued from time to time by ONGC.

Date, Venue and reporting time for written test and interview shall be intimated to shortlisted candidates in due course of time through email only.

The candidates are required to submit duly filled in application form along with photocopy of requisite documents as enlisted in application form within 10 (ten) days starting from the date of advertisement by 17:30 hours to Office of CGM (MM), Incharge Material Management Department, ONGC Central Stores, Near ONGC KDM Bhavan, Palavasana, Mehsana – 384003. If required, ONGC Mehsana may seek additional documents after this date also. Application in the attached format along with scanned documents (in single file of pdf format only) can also be sent to the following email address: [email protected]

Click here to read the ONGC job notification.