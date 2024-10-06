ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2236 vacant posts; Check details here

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC is accepting online applications for recruitment to the Apprentice positions. All interested aspirants who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official site of ONGC at ongcindia.com till October 25, 2024. A total of 2236 posts will be filled in the organization with this recruitment drive.

Check out more about the eligibility, selection process, how to apply, and other details below.

Important Dates

Starting date of application: October 5, 2024

Closing date of application: October 25, 2024

Date of result/ selection: November 15, 2024

Vacancy Details

Sector Name Total Post Northern Sector 161 Posts Mumbai Sector 310 Posts Western Sector 547 Posts Eastern Sector 583 Posts Southern Sector 335 Posts Central Sector 249 Posts

Age Limit

The age limit should be between 18 years to 24 years as of October 25, 2024.

The upper age relaxation is available for candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC, and PwBD categories.

Selection Process

Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the merit drawn based on marks obtained in the qualifying examination as stipulated in the advertisement. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with a higher age would be considered.

How to Apply for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive as per instructions online mode at the official website-ongcindia.com. The last date for application submission till October 25, 2024.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of ONGC.