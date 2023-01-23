OMC recruitment 2023 notification issued for new vacancy, check details

Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Ltd. has sought application for the recruitment of several vacant posts. A total of 81 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

OMC recruitment 2023 details:

Foreman (Min): 10

Surveyor: 15

Mining Mate-III: 56

Scale of Pay of OMC recruitment 2023:

Foreman (Min): Pay Level-9 (Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400

Surveyor: Pay Level-9 (Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400

Mining Mate-III: Pay Level-5 (Rs 21,700-Rs 69,100, one extra increment at the time of entry)

Qualification:

Foreman (Min): Diploma in mining with foreman competency certificate issued by DGMS as per MMR (Metalliferous Mines Regulations), 1961.

Surveyor: Diploma in Mines Survey/Mining Engineering from a AICTE recognized institute with Survey Certificate of Competency in Mining Survey from DGMS as per MMR (Metalliferous Mines Regulations), 1961.

Mining Mate-III: HSC with Mining Mate Certificate of Competency of issued by DGMS as per MMR (Metalliferous Mines Regulations), 1961.

Age limits:

The candidate should not be below 18 years or above 38 years of age.

Date and time of OMC recruitment 2023 walk-in-interview:

Foreman (Min): 8 AM on February 7, 2023

Surveyor: 8 AM on February 8, 2023

Mining Mate-III: 11 AM on February 8, 2023

Venue of walk-in-interview:

Community Centre, OMC Colony of Regional Office, Barbil, Dist- Keonjhar

How to apply for OMC recruitment 2023:

The candidate fulfilling the eligibility criteria for respective posts are advised to download the bio-data format from the OMC website, which is to be filled up by the candidate in English after carefully reading the eligibility criteria prescribed for each post.

Selection methodology:

Selection will be made on the basis of career marking and performance in the walk-in interview considering the vacancies, percentage of reservations as well as requirements.

Filling-up of vacancies is solely at the discretion of the management based on the suitability of candidates and no claim will arise for appointment, if vacancies are not filled up due to un-suitability/insufficient number of candidates.

The candidature of the applicant would be provisional and subject to subsequent verification of certificates/testimonials.

Click here to read OMC recruitment 2023 notification.

Click here to visit the official website of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Ltd.