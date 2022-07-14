OMC recruitment 2022: Online application for several posts underway, apply now

The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) has issued a fresh notification and invited online applications for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

The Corporation invites applications from dynamic & competent professionals in different disciplines as follows.

OMC vacancy details 2022

Dy. General Manager (Security) E-5 grade: 1

Sr. Manager (Security) E-4 grade: 2

Manager (Security) E-3 grade: 5

Medical Officer-III E-2 grade: 2

OMC recruitment 2022 age limits:

Dy. General Manager (Security) E-5 grade: Not above 44 years

Sr. Manager (Security) E-4 grade: Not above 40 years

Manager (Security) E-3 grade: Not above 38 years

Medical Officer-III E-2 grade: Not above 38 years

OMC recruitment 2022 qualification:

Dy. General Manager (Security) E-5 grade: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and should be an Ex-Serviceman not below the rank of Major of the Indian Army or its equivalent rank in Navy / Air force / Para Military Forces.

Sr. Manager (Security) E-4 grade: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and should be an Ex-Serviceman not below the rank of Captain of the Indian Army or its equivalent rank in Navy / Air force / Para Military Forces.

Manager (Security) E-3 grade: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and should be an Ex-Serviceman not below the rank of Captain of the Indian Army or its equivalent rank in Navy / Air force / Para Military Forces.

Medical Officer-III E-2 grade: MBBS Degree from recognized University / Institute. Preference shall be given to the candidates with higher qualification & experience.

OMC vacancy 2022 how to apply

Application Form at Annexure-I shall be downloaded from our website: http://omcltd.in to be filled- up by the candidate after carefully reading the eligibility criteria prescribed for the post.

The applicant must affix recent colour passport size photograph at top right side of the application form.

The applicant must attach self-attested copy of all the mark sheets, certificates/ testimonials/documents from HSC / 10th onwards towards proof of qualification, age, mark secured, experience etc. along with the application form. In case a Degree is based on semester pattern, then the candidate needs to submit the mark sheets of all semesters including the final mark sheet of final semester. Further, in support of any qualification, if the marking is CGPA based, then the candidate needs to submit the proof of CGPA to Percentage conversion formula against the qualification.

The candidates applying for the post of Medical Officer-III in E-2 grade must submit Internship Completion Certificate and Registration Certificate in addition to certificates and mark sheets in support of their other qualification as indicated above.

The application in the prescribed form shall be accompanied with a one page write up on “Why I consider myself suitable for the Role” along with statement of purpose.

Applications without supporting documents/incomplete/not fulfilling the prescribed criteria in any respect are liable to be rejected.

Interested eligible candidates are advised to download the application format from OMC website: http://omcltd.in and submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of Certificates, Mark sheets, Experience Certificate etc. in support of their eligibility by Speed Post/Courier in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POSTOF” so as to reach the General Manager (P&A), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 16.07.2022 positively.