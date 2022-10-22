OMC recruitment 2022: Notification for new job vacancy issued, check details

Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) has issued a fresh notification and invited applications from dynamic & competent professionals in different disciplines.

According to the notification released yesterday, several executive posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive. The job seekers must apply online on or before November 15, 2022.

OMC vacancy details:

Name and number of posts:

OMC vacancy educational qualifications:

General Manager (Geology), E-6 grade: M.Sc. Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or B. Tech. in Geology from ISM.

Manager (Geology), E-3 grade: M.Sc. Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or B. Tech. in Geology from ISM.

Manager (Geology), E-2 grade: M.Sc. Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or B. Tech. in Geology from ISM.

Manager (Personnel), E-2 grade: MBA/ PGDM in Personnel/ HR / Industrial Relation from recognized Institute approved by AICTE or Master’s / Post Graduation in Social Welfare/ Labour Welfare / Industrial Relations / Personnel Management or equivalent from a recognized University/Institut e approved by AICTE.

Manager (Finance), E-2 grade: Associate/ Fellow member of ICAI/ ICWAI.

Manager (Mechanical), E-2 grade: BE / B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from an AICTE recognized Institute / University.

Manager (Electrical), E-2 grade: BE / B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from an AICTE recognized Institute / University.

Manager (F&E), E-2 grade: B. Tech. in Environmental Engineering from an University / Institute recognized by AICTE.

How to apply for OMC executive posts:

Interested eligible candidates are advised to download the application format from OMC website: https://omcltd.in and submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of Certificates, Mark sheets, Experience Certificate etc. in support of their eligibility by Speed Post/Courier in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ” so as to reach the General Manager (P&A), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 15.11.2022 positively.

Applications received after the last date due to delay in postal/courier or any other reason shall not be entertained and will be rejected.

OMC vacancy selection process:

The candidates would be selected based on their performances in both written exam and personal interviews.

Click here to visit the official OMC website.