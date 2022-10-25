OMC Recruitment 2022 for executive posts, Earn up to Rs 1.23 lakh

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has invited applications from dynamic and competent professionals to fill up the executive posts. Interested candidates can apply as per prescribed format on or before November 15, 2022.

Check the details below:

OMC vacancy details

Addl. General Manager(Geology)- 1 post

Manager (Geology) -1 post

Dy. Manager (Geology)- 3 posts

Dy. Manager (Personnel)- 6 posts

Dy. Manager (Finance)- 7 posts

Dy. Manager (Mechanical)- 3 posts

Dy. Manager (Electrical)- 3 posts

Dy. Manager (F&E)- 1 post

OMC recruitment 2022: Scale of pay

Addl. General Manager(Geology)- E-6 grade Rs 1,23,100/- to 2,15,900 (Initial basic pay Rs 1,23,100)

Manager (Geology)- E-3 grade Rs 67,700/- to 2,08,700 (Initial basic pay Rs 78,500)

Dy. Manager (Geology), E-2 grade Rs 67,700/- to 2,08,700 (Initial basic pay Rs 67,700)

Dy. Manager (Personnel), E-2 grade Rs 67,700/- to 2,08,700(Initial basic pay Rs 67,700)

Dy. Manager (Finance), E-2 grade Rs 67,700/- to 2,08,700(Initial basic pay Rs 67,700)

Dy. Manager (Mechanical), E-2 grade Rs 67,700/- to 2,08,700(Initial basic pay Rs 67,700)

Dy. Manager (Electrical), E-2 grade Rs 67,700/- to 2,08,700(Initial basic pay Rs 67,700)

Dy. Manager (F&E), E-2 grade Rs 67,700/- to 2,08,700(Initial basic pay Rs 67,700)

Besides Basic Pay, the selected candidates will get other benefits like Dearness Allowance, Attendant Allowance, Conveyance Expenses, Corporation quarters for accommodation or House Rent Allowance in lieu of that, LTC, Medical facilities for self & dependent.

OMC recruitment 2022 Age limit

Addl. General Manager(Geology)- Not above 50 years

Manager (Geology)- Not above 38 years

Dy. Manager (Geology)- Not below 21 years & above 38 years

Dy. Manager (Personnel)- Not below 21 years & above 38 years

Dy. Manager (Finance)- Not below 21 years & above 38 years

Dy. Manager (Mechanical) -Not below 21 years & above 38 years

Dy. Manager (Electrical)-Not below 21 years & above 38 years

Dy. Manager (F&E)- Not below 21 years & above 38 years

How to apply for OMC recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to download the application format from OMC website: https://omcltd.in and submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of certificates, mark sheets, experience certificate etc. in support of their eligibility by Speed Post/Courier in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ” so as to reach the General Manager (P&A), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 15.11.2022 positively.

Applications received after the last date due to delay in postal/courier or any other reason shall not be entertained and will be rejected. OMC Management reserves the right to cancel, amend or alter the above advertisement without assigning any reason thereof.

You can check more details regarding the eligibility and others in the notification here.