OMC job vacancy 2023: Huge job opportunity for these candidates, apply now

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has invited applications from dynamic & competent professionals for different vacant posts.

As per the notification, a total of 16 posts to be filled during this recruitment drive and the interested and eligible candidates are required to fill up the application format & submit the same duly filled in by June 26 positively.

OMC job vacancy details:

SECURITY CADRE:

General Manager (Security), E-5 grade: 1

Manager (Security), E-3 grade: 4

CIVIL CADRE:

Manager (Civil), E-4 grade: 2

Manager (Civil), E-3 grade: 3

LEGAL CADRE:

General Manager (Legal), E-5 grade: 1

Manager (Legal), E-3 grade: 1

FOREST & ENVIRONMENT CADRE:

Manager (Forest & Environment), E-3 grade: 3

MEDICAL OFFICER CADRE:

Medical Officer-III, E-2 grade: 1

Age limits:

SECURITY CADRE:

General Manager (Security), E-5 grade: Not above 44 years

Manager (Security), E-3 grade: Not above 38 years

CIVIL CADRE:

Manager (Civil), E-4 grade: Not above 40 years

Manager (Civil), E-3 grade: Not above 38 years

LEGAL CADRE:

General Manager (Legal), E-5 grade: Not above 50 years

Manager (Legal), E-3 grade: Not above 40 years

FOREST & ENVIRONMENT CADRE:

Manager (Forest & Environment), E-3 grade: Not above 38 years

MEDICAL OFFICER CADRE:

Medical Officer-III, E-2 grade: Not above 38 years

Education Qualification:

General Manager (Security), E-5 grade: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and should be an Ex-Serviceman not below the rank of Major of the Indian Army or its equivalent rank in Navy / Air force / Para Military Forces.

Manager (Security), E-3 grade: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and should be an Ex-Serviceman not below the rank of Captain of the Indian Army or its equivalent rank in Navy / Air force / Para Military Forces.

Manager (Civil), E-4 grade: BE/ B. Tech. in Civil Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Manager (Civil), E-3 grade: BE/ B. Tech. in Civil Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

General Manager (Legal), E-5 grade: Bachelor’s Degree in Law from recognized University.

Manager (Legal), E-3 grade: Bachelor’s Degree in Law from recognized University.

Manager (Forest & Environment), E-3 grade: B. Tech. in Environmental Engineering from an University / Institute recognized by AICTE.

Medical Officer-III, E-2 grade: MBBS Degree from recognized University / Institute. Preference shall be given to the candidates with higher qualification & experience.

How to apply:

Interested eligible candidates are advised to download the application format from OMC website: http://omcltd.in and submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of Certificates, Mark sheets, Experience Certificates etc. in support of their eligibility by Speed Post/Courier in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF” so as to reach the General Manager (P&A), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 26.06.2023 positively

Click here to read the OMC job vacancy 2023 notification.