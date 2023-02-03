OMC job vacancy 2023: Best opportunity to get salary upto Rs 2,15,900

Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Ltd. has sought application for the recruitment of several vacant posts. A total of 6 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

The dynamic candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to apply on or before February 13, 2023.

OMC job vacancy 2023 details:

Name of the Posts:

General Manager (Contract & Procurement), E-6 grade: 1

General Manager (Contract & Procurement), E-5 grade: 1

Manager (Contract & Procurement), E-4 grade: 1

Manager (Contract & Procurement), E-3 grade: 3

Scale of pay:

General Manager (Contract & Procurement), E-6 grade: Rs 1,23,100/- to Rs 2,15,900/

General Manager (Contract & Procurement), E-5 grade: Rs 78,800/- to Rs 2,09,200/-

Manager (Contract & Procurement), E-4 grade: Rs 67,700/- to Rs 2,08,700/-

Manager (Contract & Procurement), E-3 grade: Rs 67,700/- to Rs 2,08,700/-

Age limits:

General Manager (Contract & Procurement), E-6 grade: Not above 50 years

General Manager (Contract & Procurement), E-5 grade: Not above 44 years

Manager (Contract & Procurement), E-4 grade: Not above 40 years

Manager (Contract & Procurement), E-3 grade: Not above 38 years

Interested eligible candidates are advised to download the application format from OMC website:http://omcltd.in and submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of Certificates, Mark sheets, Experience Certificate etc. in support of their eligibility by Speed Post/Courier in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF …………” so as to reach the General Manager (P&A), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 13.02.2023 positively.

Applications received after the last date due to delay in postal/courier or any other reason shall not be entertained and will be rejected. OMC Management reserves the right to cancel, amend or alter the above advertisement without assigning any reason thereof.

Click here to read the OMC job vacancy 2023 notification.