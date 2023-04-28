OMC Executive Recruitment 2023: Apply now to get huge salary

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has issued a fresh notification and invited applications from dynamic & competent professionals for different vacant posts.

Interested eligible candidates are required to fill up the application format & submit the same duly filled in by 25.05.2023 positively.

OMC Executive vacancy details:

Name and number of posts:

General Manager (Min.), E-5 grade: 5

Manager (Min.), E-4 grade: 3

Manager (Min.), E-3 grade: 2

Manager (Min.), E-2 grade: 6

Total: 16

OMC Executive Recruitment Educational qualification:

General Manager (Min.), E-5 grade: BE/B. Tech in Mining Engg. with 1 st Class MMCC.

Manager (Min.), E-4 grade: BE/B. Tech in Mining Engg. with 1st Class MMCC.

Manager (Min.), E-3 grade: BE/B. Tech in Mining Engg. with 1st Class MMCC.

Manager (Min.), E-2 grade: Diploma in Mining Engg. with 1 stClass MMCC or BE/B. Tech in Mining Engg. with/without 2 ndClass MMCC under the MMR 1961.

Age limits:

General Manager (Min.), E-5 grade: Not above 44 years.

Manager (Min.), E-4 grade: Not above 40 years.

Manager (Min.), E-3 grade: Not above 38 years.

Manager (Min.), E-2 grade: Not below 21 years & above 38 years

How to apply for OMC Executive Recruitment 2023:

Interested eligible candidates are advised to download the application format from OMC website: http://omcltd.inand submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of Certificates, Mark sheets, Experience Certificate etc. in support of their eligibility by Speed Post/Courier in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ” so as to reach the General Manager (P&A), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 25.05.2023 positively.

Applications received after the last date due to delay in postal/courier or any other reason shall not be entertained and will be rejected.

Click here to read the OMC Executive Recruitment 2023 notification.

Click here to visit the official website of the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).