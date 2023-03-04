OJS recruitment: Online application for civil judges underway, apply now

The online application for the recruitment of Civil Judges by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is underway. A total of 57 (including 18 women) posts of Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Service, 2022, under the Law Department will be given jobs during this recruitment drive.

The OJS recruitment 2022 will be done in the pay scale of Rs 77, 840 to Rs 1,36, 520 with usual dearness and other allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Important dates:

Beginning of online application: February 17

Last date of online application: March 17, 2023.

Age limits:

A candidate must not be below 23 years of age and not above 35 years of age as on the 1st day of the month of August, 2022. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Plan of Examination:

The candidates will be selected for recruitment to the cadre of Civil Judges on the basis of their performances in the competitive examination, which shall consist of- preliminary written exam, main written exam and interview.

Place of Examination:

The preliminary examination may be held at 5 zonal centres- Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. In case sufficient number of candidates are not available for any of the zones of Berhampur, Balasore and Sambalpur, the candidates opting for these zones will be accommodated at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Click here to read the OJS recruitment 2022 notification.