Oil India vacancy 2023: Deadline alert for candidates, check details

Deadline to apply for the vacancy of Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment 2023 is approaching very soon. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply now.

A total of 187 vacancies will be filled up at its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Charaideo in Assam, as well as Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Oil India Recruitment 2023 details:

Important dates:

Application starting date: March 28, 2023

Last date of application submission: April 25, 2023

Also Read: EPFO Recruitment 2023: Apply For Various Director Posts, Salary Up To Rs 209200

Oil India Recruitment Salary Details:

Grade-III Pay Scale: Rs. 26,600.00 – 90,000.00

Grade-V Pay Scale: Rs. 32,000.00 – 1,27,000.00

Grade-VII Pay Scale: Rs. 37,500.00 – 1,45,000.00

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

To know detailed information regarding the educational qualification and age limit check the official notification.

How To Apply for Oil India Recruitment:

Candidates can visit the official website.

Next, click on the career tab.

Click on current openings

Further click on the link for the above notification.

Fill out all the information required and press submit.

Take a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to apply.