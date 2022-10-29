OHPC Junior Clerk Trainees/ LD Assistant Trainee recruitment notification issued, check details

A fresh notification has been issued by the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) for the recruitment of 50 different vacant posts.

According to the OHPC’s fresh notification, the online registration will begin from November 12, 2022 and continue till December 11, 2022.

OHPCL category-wise vacancy details

Important dates:

Website Link Open – Online registration & Payment of application fee: 12.11.2022

Last date for payment of application fee (Online): 11.12.2022

Last date for submission of online Applications in complete shape: 11.12.2022

Tentative date of Online Examination/ Computer Based Test: January, 2023

Name and number of vacant posts:

Junior Clerk Trainees/ LD Assistant Trainees: 50 (ST-12, SC-7, SEBC-7, UR-24)

Educational qualification needed for the posts of OHPC Junior Clerk Trainees/ LD Assistant Trainee:

Graduate in any discipline with one year Diploma in Computer Application or equivalent from recognised Institute. OR Diploma in Office Management from recognised Institute with one year Diploma in Computer Application or equivalent from recognised institute.

Age limits of OHPC Junior Clerk Trainees/ LD Assistant Trainee vacancy:

A candidate must not be under 18 years and not above the age 38 years as on 01.10.2022. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limits for the deserving candidates.

Emoluments of OHPC Junior Clerk Trainees/ LD Assistant Trainee posts:

The selected candidate will get consolidated stipend of Rs 13,500 during the training period. However, they will get Rs.26,400 to Rs 83,600 with initial basic pay- Rs 26,400 after completing their training.

Application fee of OHPC recruitment:

The candidates who belong to the unreserved and Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 while others can apply free of cost.

Click here to read the OHPC Junior Clerk Trainees/ LD Assistant Trainee recruitment notification.