OHPC Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 125 posts, see details here
Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd. (OHPC) has released recruitment for 125 Technical Non-Executive (TNE) Trainee role.
Applicants can check important details here regarding the OHPC recruitment 2025:
- Post Name — Technical Non-Executive (TNE) Trainee
- Vacancies — 125
- Registration Dates Opening — 12th November
- Registration Dates Closing — 11th December 2025
- Mode of Application — Online
- Selection Process — Online Examination (CBT), Skill Test, Document Verification
- Stipend — Rs. 22,700/- (Tentative)
- Training Period — 1 Year
- Exam Date — January/February 2026 (Tentative)
Steps to Apply for OHPC TNE Trainee Recruitment 2025:
- Visit the official OHPC website.
- Click on the link and log in and fill out the application form
- Scan and upload the details
- Pay the application fee
- Take a printout of the form
- Keep checking the official website for updates