OHPC Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 125 posts, see details here

OHPC Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 125 posts

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd. (OHPC) has released recruitment for 125 Technical Non-Executive (TNE) Trainee role. 

By Sudeshna Panda
OHPC recruitment

OHPC Recruitment 2025: OHPC has advertised for as many as 125 technical and non-executive trainee posts, see details about the post and qualification here. The Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd. (OHPC) has released recruitment for Technical Non-Executive (TNE) Trainee role.

Applicants can check important details here regarding the OHPC recruitment 2025:

  • Post Name — Technical Non-Executive (TNE) Trainee
  • Vacancies — 125
  • Registration Dates Opening — 12th November
  • Registration Dates Closing — 11th December 2025
  • Mode of Application — Online
  • Selection Process — Online Examination (CBT), Skill Test, Document Verification
  • Stipend — Rs. 22,700/- (Tentative)
  • Training Period — 1 Year
  • Exam Date — January/February 2026 (Tentative)

Steps to Apply for OHPC TNE Trainee Recruitment 2025:

  • Visit the official OHPC website.
  •  Click on the link and log in and fill out the application form
  • Scan and upload the details
  • Pay the application fee
  • Take a printout of the form
  • Keep checking the official website for updates
