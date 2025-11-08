OHPC Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 125 posts, see details here

Advertisement

OHPC Recruitment 2025: OHPC has advertised for as many as 125 technical and non-executive trainee posts, see details about the post and qualification here. The Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd. (OHPC) has released recruitment for Technical Non-Executive (TNE) Trainee role.

Applicants can check important details here regarding the OHPC recruitment 2025:

Post Name — Technical Non-Executive (TNE) Trainee

Vacancies — 125

Registration Dates Opening — 12th November

Registration Dates Closing — 11th December 2025

Mode of Application — Online

Selection Process — Online Examination (CBT), Skill Test, Document Verification

Stipend — Rs. 22,700/- (Tentative)

Training Period — 1 Year

Exam Date — January/February 2026 (Tentative)

Steps to Apply for OHPC TNE Trainee Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official OHPC website.

Click on the link and log in and fill out the application form

Scan and upload the details

Pay the application fee

Take a printout of the form

Keep checking the official website for updates