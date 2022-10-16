Odisha Prisons Recruitment Board invites application for over 400 jail warder posts, Apply now

The Odisha Prisons Recruitment Board (OPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of jail warders (initial appointee) for five prison circles of Odisha under Home (jails) Department. OPRB is aiming to fill up a total of 403 vacancies with this recruitment drive.

The online registration and submission of applications have started on October 14. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications till the closing date that is November 13, 2022.

According to the OPRB notice, Applicants should apply as per the recruitment guidelines for the concerned circle where he/she has registered his/her name in any employment exchange within the jurisdiction of the circle where recruitment is going to be conducted on or before the date of submission of application for the recruitment test.

Odisha jail warder recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date of application: October 14, 2022

Last date of application: November 13, 2022 till 23:59 hours

OPRB jail warder vacancies

Total vacancies- 403 posts

Baripada circle jail- 65 posts

Berhampur circle jail- 102 posts

Sambalpur circle jail- 82 posts

Koraput circle jail- 60 posts

Cuttack circle jail- 94 posts

Odisha jail warder recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidates must have passed Higher Secondary Examination Certificate (+2) conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, Bhubaneswar or any other equivalent examination conducted by any other recognized Board or Council. The candidate should also have knowledge in computer & IT skills.

Odisha jail warder recruitment 2022 : Age Limit

Candidates must not be less than 18 years of age and more than 25 years of age on the 1st Day of January 2022 to be eligible to apply for the post. Relaxation in the upper age limit in respect of reserve category of candidates will be given as per rules.

OPRB jail warder Scale of pay and condition of service

The appointment will be in Group-C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial posts of Jail warder as Initial Appointee under rule of reservation in posts and services applicable as Circle Cadre wise for the year-2022 with Consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.13,300/- (1st Year) as per the Government G.A Department Notification No 28621/Gen/ dated.27.10.2021 and the tenure of Initial Appointee shall be for the period of 6 Year from the date of his/her joining. Thereafter, they will be eligible to get their salary in the Scale of Pay Rs.19900/- to 63200 as per ORSP Rules,2017.

Odisha jail warder recruitment 2022: Examination fees

All applicants don’t need to pay any examination fees.

How to apply for Odisha jail warder recruitment 2022

Applicants should submit their application via online mode only on the application portal through the website https://prisons.odisha.gov.in.

Click Here for Official Notification