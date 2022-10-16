Odisha Prisons Recruitment Board invites application for over 400 jail warder posts, Apply now
The Odisha Prisons Recruitment Board (OPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of jail warders (initial appointee) for five prison circles of Odisha under Home (jails) Department. OPRB is aiming to fill up a total of 403 vacancies with this recruitment drive.
The online registration and submission of applications have started on October 14. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications till the closing date that is November 13, 2022.
According to the OPRB notice, Applicants should apply as per the recruitment guidelines for the concerned circle where he/she has registered his/her name in any employment exchange within the jurisdiction of the circle where recruitment is going to be conducted on or before the date of submission of application for the recruitment test.
Odisha jail warder recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date of application: October 14, 2022
Last date of application: November 13, 2022 till 23:59 hours
OPRB jail warder vacancies
Total vacancies- 403 posts
- Baripada circle jail- 65 posts
- Berhampur circle jail- 102 posts
- Sambalpur circle jail- 82 posts
- Koraput circle jail- 60 posts
- Cuttack circle jail- 94 posts
Odisha jail warder recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
The candidates must have passed Higher Secondary Examination Certificate (+2) conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, Bhubaneswar or any other equivalent examination conducted by any other recognized Board or Council. The candidate should also have knowledge in computer & IT skills.
Odisha jail warder recruitment 2022 : Age Limit
Candidates must not be less than 18 years of age and more than 25 years of age on the 1st Day of January 2022 to be eligible to apply for the post. Relaxation in the upper age limit in respect of reserve category of candidates will be given as per rules.
OPRB jail warder Scale of pay and condition of service
The appointment will be in Group-C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial posts of Jail warder as Initial Appointee under rule of reservation in posts and services applicable as Circle Cadre wise for the year-2022 with Consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.13,300/- (1st Year) as per the Government G.A Department Notification No 28621/Gen/ dated.27.10.2021 and the tenure of Initial Appointee shall be for the period of 6 Year from the date of his/her joining. Thereafter, they will be eligible to get their salary in the Scale of Pay Rs.19900/- to 63200 as per ORSP Rules,2017.
Odisha jail warder recruitment 2022: Examination fees
All applicants don’t need to pay any examination fees.
How to apply for Odisha jail warder recruitment 2022
Applicants should submit their application via online mode only on the application portal through the website https://prisons.odisha.gov.in.
Click Here for Official Notification