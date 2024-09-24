Odisha Police Recruitment 2024: Hiring open for 177 Junior Clerk posts

The Odisha Police has request online applications from eligible candidates in the age group of 21 to 38 for the recruitment of Junior Clerks (DPO Cadre) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at odishapolice.gov.in till October 13 up to 10.00 PM. The application correction window will open from October 16 to 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 177 Junior Clerks vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The applicants should have passed +2 examination or equivalent qualification with knowledge in Basic Computer Skills.

Age Limit:

The applicant should be aged between 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. You can check the proper details about this in the official notification at the Odisha Police website.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test and practical skill test. The written test will consist of two papers — Paper I [Language Test (English and Odia) Objective] and [General Knowledge (Objective)] and Paper II [Basic Arithmetic, Mathematics and Reasoning (Objective)] and [Basic Computer Skills (Objective)].

Salary Details

The candidates will get a pay band of Rs 5200 to Rs 20, 200 with grade pay Rs 1900-Rs 19,900 in Cell-1 of Pay level-4 of pay matrix of ORSP-2017.

How to apply for Junior Clerks 2024

Step-1: Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the Junior Clerks (DPO Cadre) application link

Step-3: Register and proceed with the application process

Step-4: Fill up the form, submit the required documents and submit the form

Step-5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Step-6: Direct link to apply for Junior Clerks posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.

Application Fee

All categories of candidates have been exempted from payment of the fee.