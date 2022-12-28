Odisha Police Constable recruitment: Over 4700 vacancies to filled up, read notification

Great opportunity for the job seekers! The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for recruitment of 4790 Constables across the State.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Constables posts at the official website from December 30, 2022 to January 21, 2023.

Age limits for Odisha Police Constable:

The candidate must not be below 18 years of age and above 23-year-old. However, the reserved candidates would get relaxation in the upper age limit.

Educational qualification for Odisha Police Constable

The candidates must have passed class 12 and are be able to speak, read and write Odia.

Exam fee Police Constable in Odisha:

The applicant can apply free of cost.

Selection procedure of Odisha Police Constable:

An open competitive written examination will be held and the qualified candidates will then appear for Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test.

Click here to visit the official website of Odisha Police.

Click here to read Odisha Police Constable recruitment notification.