Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply extended to November 15

Good news for the job aspirants who have failed to apply for the Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024 before the last date. The State Selection Board(SSB), Odisha Police, Cuttack has extended the last date again for the recruitment of Sepoys/Constable posts in OSAP/IR/SIR/SS Battalions In Odisha Police.

Now, the online link to submit the application form will remain open till 15th November 2024 instead of 30th October. This time, the application deadline has been extended following a direction from the Odisha High Court.

The SSB announced that some candidates had filed a petition in the High Court requesting relaxation of the upper age limit. Initially, the board announced that candidates could submit their application forms between November 1 and 7. However, on October 28, the court ordered an extension of the application deadline to November 15.

As a result, all candidates are now allowed to submit their forms until November 15, according to the SSB.

Additionally, the application form correction window will be open from November 17 to 20.

Recently, the Odisha Police increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the Sepoy/Constable recruitment examination. The board reported the addition of 720 vacancies across various battalions, raising the total number of vacancies from 1,360 to 2,080.

More information including eligibility, vacancy details, exam pattern etc has been given below:

Important Dates:

Notification release date – September 23, 2024

Apply Online Starts – September 23, 2024

Last Date to Apply Online – November 15, 2024 (new date)

Odisha Police Constable Exam Date 2024 – To be notified

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024, Educational Qualification:

To be eligible to apply for the post, the candidates must have passed the High School Certificate Examination (Matriculation / 10th Class Pass) conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, or an equivalent examination conducted by any other recognized Board or Council.

Age limit:

The candidates shall not be less than 18 (Eighteen) years of age and upper age shall not be more than 23 (Twenty-three) years of age as on 01-01-2024. Age relaxation is available for SC / ST / SEBC, ex-servicemen candidates.

Pay Scale:

The Scale of Pay of Sepoy / Constable under ORSP Rules, 2017 is Level-05 of the Pay Matrix in the Scale of Pay (Rs.21 ,700 – Rs.69,100).

Notes:

Candidates can submit their application forms for the Constable or Sepoy in India Reserve Battalion or Odisha Special Armed Police 2024 exam before the last date which is extended till 30th October 2024 at https://odishapolice.gov.in/.

Candidates are advised to go through the details advertisement to ensure their eligibility and know details regarding the recruitment drive.