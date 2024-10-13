Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date extended to apply for 1360 posts

Good news for the job aspirants who have failed to apply for the Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024 before the last date. The State Selection Board(SSB), Odisha Police, Cuttack has extended the last date for the recruitment of 1360 vacancies for Sepoys/Constable posts in OSAP/IR/SIR/SS Battalions In Odisha Police.

Now, the online link to submit the application form will remain open till 30th October 2024 instead of 13th October.

The Odisha police released the notification regarding the extension of the last date on its official site 30th October 2024.

More information including eligibility, vacancy details, exam pattern etc has been given below: .

Important Dates:

Notification release date – September 23, 2024

Apply Online Starts – September 23, 2024

Last Date to Apply Online – October 30, 2024 (new date)

Odisha Police Constable Exam Date 2024 – To be notified

Odisha Police Constable 2024:

There are a total of 1360 vacancies that will be recruited under Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024 for Constable or Sepoy in India Reserve Battalion or Odisha Special Armed Police.

Unserved Category (UR): 915

SEBC: 06

Scheduled Caste (SC): 189

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 250

Educational Qualification:

To be eligible to apply for the post, the candidates must have passed High School Certificate Examination (Matriculation / 10th Class Pass) conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or an equivalent examination conducted by any other recognized Board or Council.

Age limit:

The candidates shall not be less than 18 (Eighteen) years of age and upper age shall not be more than 23 (Twenty-three) years of age as on 01-01-2024. Age relaxation is available for SC / ST / SEBC, ex-servicemen candidates.

Pay Scale:

The Scale of Pay of Sepoy / Constable under ORSP Rules, 2017 is Level-05 of the Pay Matrix in the Scale of Pay (Rs.21 ,700 – Rs.69,100).

Notes:

Candidates can submit their application forms for the Constable or Sepoy in India Reserve Battalion or Odisha Special Armed Police 2024 exam before the last date which is extended till 30th October 2024 at https://odishapolice.gov.in/.

Candidates are advised to go through the details advertisement to ensure their eligibility and know details regarding the recruitment drive.