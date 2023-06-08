Odisha govt jobs: 40 Lady Matrons to be recruited, check details

Applications are invited for engagement of 40 number of Lady Matron in ST/SC Girls Hostels functioning under the ST & ST Development Department and S &ME Department Schools of Kalahandi District.

According to the notification, the eligible and interested candidates’ application should reach the office of the District Welfare Office, Kalahandi, on or before June 21, 2023.

Qualification:

The candidates must be a Graduate in any discipline from any Government/ Government Recognized University. However, candidates having Plus Two pass qualification may be considered, if any only if, Graduate candidates are not available.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates be 35 years of age or above as on January 1,2023.

The candidates should belong to ST, SC or SEBC category. First preference will be given to SCs. SEBC candidates may be considered, if and only if, ST and SC candidates are not available.

First preference in the selection will be given to a Window, second preference to a Divorcee and third preference to a single member family woman.

Similarly, while selection is made, first preference will be given to candidates of the same Revenue Village, Second preference to the candidates of the same GP, third preference will be given to candidates of the same Block and fourth preference will be given to candidates from the district belonging to ST, SC and SEBC in order of preference. While selecting the candidates for Lady Matron, preference will be given to widow, divorcee and single women (from a single member family).

Selection procedure:

The application forms received within the stipulated dates mentioned in the advertisement will be taken into consideration.

The District Level Selection Committee will scrutinize the applications and publish the Provisional Merit List, which will be uploaded in the District Website. The Merit List will be prepared according to the Marks Secured in Aggregate by the candidates in Graduation Examination. If Graduate candidates are not available against a particular post, then Marks secured by the candidates in +2 examinations may be taken into consideration and Merit list will be prepared accordingly.

The candidates shall be allowed to submit their objections within a stipulated date.

Considering all objections received within the stipulated date, Final Merit List will be prepared by the District Level Section Committee, which will be placed before Collector, Kalahandi for approval.

After approval, the Lady Matrons will be engaged observing all relevant formalities.

Click here to read the Lady Matron recruitment 2023 notification.

Click here to visit the official website.