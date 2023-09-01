Odisha Fireman Recruitment 2023 for 941 Fireman and driver posts; Registration begins

The Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services, Odisha has began accepting online application for recruitment to fill up 941 posts of Fireman & Fireman Driver. The online application process for the Odisha Fireman Recruitment 2023 has commenced from today that is September 1, 2023.

Eligible candidates can submit their online application through the official website www.odishafshgscd.gov.in. The last date for the application submission is September 30, 2023.

Odisha Fireman Recruitment Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies- 941

Fireman- 826 posts

Fireman Driver- 115 posts

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for Fireman posts must be 10th +2 pass from a recognized board. Whereas the candidates applying for driver posts must possess a heavy driving licesense along with 10+2 pass.

Age Limit

The candidates who are applying for the vacancies should be between 19 to 25 years of age. Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates.

Salary Details

The candidate selected for the posts will get a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 (Level-4, Cell-1).

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification.

Exam Pattern

The exam will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. The duration of the examination is 2 hours

For more details, visit the official website.

How to apply for Odisha Fireman Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website at odishafshgscd.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Odisha Fireman Registration 2023 link

Step 3: Register and fill in the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 5: submit application form and take a printout of the same for future reference