Odisha creates 11,292 new Nursing Officer posts, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly created 11,292 numbers of posts of Nursing Officers in the State to augment the technical manpower and provide better healthcare services.

The State government has issued a direction on 08.12.2022 to the Director of Nursing for filling of requisition with OSSSC (Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission) for the recruitment of 7413 numbers of Nursing Officers against the newly created posts.

It is expected that thousands of aspiring candidates having degrees/diplomas in the course will be benefitted greatly by these steps.

Decision was taken to fill up the newly created posts in phases.

With the addition of this huge technical manpower, healthcare service in healthcare institutions like District Headquarters Hospitals and Medical Colleges and hospitals in the State will improve to a great extent.