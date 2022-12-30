Odisha Civil Services recruitment 2022 notification released, check

Odisha Public Services Commission (OPSC) issued a fresh notification for Odisha Civil Services notification 2022. A total of 683 posts (Group-A & Group-B) will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

The candidates must apply online between January 17, 2023 and February 16, 2023.

Vacancy details;

The applicant who wants to be part of the recruitment process must be a citizen of India.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on the 1st day of January, 2022, i.e he/she must not have been born earlier than 2nd January, 1984 and not later than 1st January, 2001. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age for the deserving candidate.

A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the central or a State Legislature in India or Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or deemed to be a University under section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the central Government from time to time.

Click here to read the OPSC Odisha Civil Services notification.

Click here to visit the OPSC official website.