OCPL recruitment 2022

OCPL recruitment 2022: Online application for several posts underway, apply now

By Subadh Nayak 0 0

The Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) has invited online applications from eligible Indian Citizens for the following lateral entry permanent positions, to share various challenging spectrum of responsibilities. All these below-mentioned Positions are based at Mines site, Manoharpur.

The interested and selected candidates will have to apply online latest by 5 PM of 09.09.2022.

Important dates:

  • Opening of online submission of application: 10 AM of 10.08.2022
  • Last date of submission of online application: 5 PM of 09.09.2022
  • Last date for receipt of hard copy of application along with requisite documents: 5PM of 26.09.2022

Name and number of vacant posts:

  • Head of Mines- 1 post,
  • General Manager (Land, CSR, R & R)- 1 post
  • Additional General Manager (Production) and Dy. General Manager (Production)- 1 post
  • Manager (Commercial)- 1 post
  • Manager (Planning & Design)- 1 post
  • Manager (Mechanical)- 1 post
  • Manager (Survey)- 1 post
  • Manager (Chemistry)- 1 post
  • Electrical Supervisor- 1 post

Age limits:

  • Head of Mines- 47 years
  • General Manager (Land, CSR, R & R)- 50 years
  • Additional General Manager (Production) and Dy. General Manager (Production)- 50 years
  • Manager (Commercial)- 50 years
  • Manager (Planning & Design)- 45 years
  • Manager (Mechanical)- 45 years
  • Manager (Survey)- 45 years
  • Manager (Chemistry)- 45 years
  • Electrical Supervisor- 35 years

Scale of Pay:

  • Head of Mines- Negotiable
  • General Manager (Land, CSR, R & R)- Rs.94,900/- to 2,10,500/-
  • Additional General Manager (Production) and Dy. General Manager (Production)- Rs.1,23,100/- to Rs.2,15,900/- Rs.94,900/- to 2,10,500/-
  • Manager (Commercial)- Rs.78,800/- to Rs.2,09,200/-
  • Manager (Planning & Design)- Rs.73,300/- to Rs.2,06,100/-)
  • Manager (Mechanical)- Rs.56,100/- to Rs.1,77,500/-)
  • Manager (Survey)- Rs.56,100/- to Rs.1,77,500/-)
  • Manager (Chemistry)- Rs.56,100/- to Rs.1,77,500/-)
  • Electrical Supervisor- Rs.35,400/- to Rs.1,12,400/-)

Click here to read the OCPL recruitment 2022 notification.

You might also like
Recruitment

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Walk-In-Interview, Qualification Details

Recruitment

Railway Recruitment 2022: Direct recruitment notification released, check details

Recruitment

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 81100, Know how to apply here

Recruitment

India Post recruitment 2022: Notification for direct recruitment released, check…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.