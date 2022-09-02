OCPL recruitment 2022: Online application for several posts underway, apply now
The Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) has invited online applications from eligible Indian Citizens for the following lateral entry permanent positions, to share various challenging spectrum of responsibilities. All these below-mentioned Positions are based at Mines site, Manoharpur.
The interested and selected candidates will have to apply online latest by 5 PM of 09.09.2022.
Important dates:
- Opening of online submission of application: 10 AM of 10.08.2022
- Last date of submission of online application: 5 PM of 09.09.2022
- Last date for receipt of hard copy of application along with requisite documents: 5PM of 26.09.2022
Name and number of vacant posts:
- Head of Mines- 1 post,
- General Manager (Land, CSR, R & R)- 1 post
- Additional General Manager (Production) and Dy. General Manager (Production)- 1 post
- Manager (Commercial)- 1 post
- Manager (Planning & Design)- 1 post
- Manager (Mechanical)- 1 post
- Manager (Survey)- 1 post
- Manager (Chemistry)- 1 post
- Electrical Supervisor- 1 post
Age limits:
- Head of Mines- 47 years
- General Manager (Land, CSR, R & R)- 50 years
- Additional General Manager (Production) and Dy. General Manager (Production)- 50 years
- Manager (Commercial)- 50 years
- Manager (Planning & Design)- 45 years
- Manager (Mechanical)- 45 years
- Manager (Survey)- 45 years
- Manager (Chemistry)- 45 years
- Electrical Supervisor- 35 years
Scale of Pay:
- Head of Mines- Negotiable
- General Manager (Land, CSR, R & R)- Rs.94,900/- to 2,10,500/-
- Additional General Manager (Production) and Dy. General Manager (Production)- Rs.1,23,100/- to Rs.2,15,900/- Rs.94,900/- to 2,10,500/-
- Manager (Commercial)- Rs.78,800/- to Rs.2,09,200/-
- Manager (Planning & Design)- Rs.73,300/- to Rs.2,06,100/-)
- Manager (Mechanical)- Rs.56,100/- to Rs.1,77,500/-)
- Manager (Survey)- Rs.56,100/- to Rs.1,77,500/-)
- Manager (Chemistry)- Rs.56,100/- to Rs.1,77,500/-)
- Electrical Supervisor- Rs.35,400/- to Rs.1,12,400/-)