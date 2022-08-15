OCPL recruitment 2022

OCPL recruitment 2022:  Online application for multiple positions underway, apply soon

By WCE 3 27 0

The Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) has invited online application from the eligible Indian Citizens for the following lateral entry permanent positions, to share various challenging spectrum of responsibilities. All these below mentioned Positions are based at Mines site, Manoharpur.

The interested and selected candidates will have to apply online latest by 5 PM of 09.09.2022.

Important dates:

  • Opening of online submission of application: 10 AM of 10.08.2022
  • Last date of submission of online application: 5 PM of 09.09.2022
  • Last date for receipt of hard copy of application along with requisite documents: 5PM of 26.09.2022

Name and number of vacant posts:

  • Head of Mines- 1 post,
  • General Manager (Land, CSR, R & R)- 1 post
  • Additional General Manager (Production) and Dy. General Manager (Production)- 1 post
  • Manager (Commercial)- 1 post
  • Manager (Planning & Design)- 1 post
  • Manager (Mechanical)- 1 post
  • Manager (Survey)- 1 post
  • Manager (Chemistry)- 1 post
  • Electrical Supervisor- 1 post

Age limits:

  • Head of Mines- 47 years
  • General Manager (Land, CSR, R & R)- 50 years
  • Additional General Manager (Production) and Dy. General Manager (Production)- 50 years
  • Manager (Commercial)- 50 years
  • Manager (Planning & Design)- 45 years
  • Manager (Mechanical)- 45 years
  • Manager (Survey)- 45 years
  • Manager (Chemistry)- 45 years
  • Electrical Supervisor- 35 years

Scale of Pay:

  • Head of Mines- Negotiable
  • General Manager (Land, CSR, R & R)- Rs.94,900/- to 2,10,500/-
  • Additional General Manager (Production) and Dy. General Manager (Production)- Rs.1,23,100/- to Rs.2,15,900/- Rs.94,900/- to 2,10,500/-
  • Manager (Commercial)- Rs.78,800/- to Rs.2,09,200/-
  • Manager (Planning & Design)- Rs.73,300/- to Rs.2,06,100/-)
  • Manager (Mechanical)- Rs.56,100/- to Rs.1,77,500/-)
  • Manager (Survey)- Rs.56,100/- to Rs.1,77,500/-)
  • Manager (Chemistry)- Rs.56,100/- to Rs.1,77,500/-)
  • Electrical Supervisor- Rs.35,400/- to Rs.1,12,400/-)

Click here to read OCPL recruitment 2022 notification.

You might also like
Miscellany

EPFO ​​and ESIC members will get these facilities, know details

Miscellany

This is how you can file TDR even after seat chart is made

Miscellany

Flavours of freedom: Recipes of Traditional Indian dishes

Miscellany

Dehydration preventing hormone linked to worsening kidney disease: Study

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.