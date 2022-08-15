OCPL recruitment 2022:  Online application for multiple positions underway, apply soon

The Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) has invited online application from the eligible Indian Citizens for the following lateral entry permanent positions, to share various challenging spectrum of responsibilities. All these below mentioned Positions are based at Mines site, Manoharpur.

The interested and selected candidates will have to apply online latest by 5 PM of 09.09.2022.

Important dates:

Opening of online submission of application: 10 AM of 10.08.2022

Last date of submission of online application: 5 PM of 09.09.2022

Last date for receipt of hard copy of application along with requisite documents: 5PM of 26.09.2022

Name and number of vacant posts:

Head of Mines- 1 post,

General Manager (Land, CSR, R & R)- 1 post

Additional General Manager (Production) and Dy. General Manager (Production)- 1 post

Manager (Commercial)- 1 post

Manager (Planning & Design)- 1 post

Manager (Mechanical)- 1 post

Manager (Survey)- 1 post

Manager (Chemistry)- 1 post

Electrical Supervisor- 1 post

Age limits:

Head of Mines- 47 years

General Manager (Land, CSR, R & R)- 50 years

Additional General Manager (Production) and Dy. General Manager (Production)- 50 years

Manager (Commercial)- 50 years

Manager (Planning & Design)- 45 years

Manager (Mechanical)- 45 years

Manager (Survey)- 45 years

Manager (Chemistry)- 45 years

Electrical Supervisor- 35 years

Scale of Pay: