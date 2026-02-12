NTPC Recruitment 2026: Vacancies open for 515 Engineering Executive Trainee Posts

Advertisement

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited eligible candidates with qualifying GATE scores for the vacant Engineering Executive Trainee positions. According to the official notification, a total of 515 vacancies will be filled for the Engineering Executive Trainee positions.

The candidates will be selected through GATE Scores. Therefore, the candidate should have a GATE registration number while filling out the form online.

The selected candidates will be appointed to the E1 grade. They will get a basic pay scale ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 140,000, along with DA, HRA, and other allowances as per company rules.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, careers.ntpc.co.in, starting from February 11, 2026 till February 25, 2026.

NTPC Recruitment 2026

Vacancy Details

Electrical Engineering – 165 posts

Electronics Engineering and Instrumentation Engineering – 125 posts

Mechanical Engineering – 201 posts

Computer Science & IT – 15 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Educational Qualifications:

The candidates belonging to General, EWS, and OBC categories applying for the post should have a BE or BTech degree in the required engineering branch with a minimum of 65% qualifying marks. Meanwhile, the SC, ST, and PwD candidates need to have a BE/BTech degree in a relevant engineering branch with 55% marks.

Candidates must have passed the GATE exam in 2025.

Age Limit:

The general category job applicants applying for the Engineering Executive Trainee positions need to be aged 27 years or below. Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates as per rules.

NTPC Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE scores. After the successful verification of the GATE Score card they will receive their ‘Letter of Appointment’. They will also undergo medical examination.

The selected candidates will be trained for one year, after which they will need to sign a service bond of Rs 5 lakh (Rs 2.5 lakh for reserved categories) to serve the company for at least three years.