NTPC Recruitment 2026 for posts of 25 Engineer

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The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has officially released the Recruitment 2026 for posts of 25 Engineer. Candidates with B.Tech/B.E Can Apply Online. The last date for applying on the online application is 25-05-2026. The candidate shall apply online through NTPC website, ntpc.co.in.

Overview about the organization recruitment

Organization Name: NTPC Limited (A Govt. of India Enterprise)

Advertisement No: 06B/26

Post Name: Engineer (Contracts & Materials)

Field: Contracts & Materials

Total Vacancies: 25

Grade / Pay Scale: E2 / IDA (Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/-)

Upper Age Limit: 32 Years

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Application details:

Application Mode: Online only www.ntpc.co.in

Selection Mode: Multi-stage selection process (Application Shortlisting / Written Test / Personal Interview etc.)

Nationality: Indian Nationals only

Official Website: https://www.ntpc.co.in

Qualification details:

Minimum Degree (Mandatory): B.E. / B.Tech Degree in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics / Mechanical / Production / Electronics & Control & Instrumentation / Instrumentation / Civil with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution.

Added Advantage (Desirable): MBA/PGDBM in Materials Management / Supply Chain Management / Logistics & Supply Chain Management / Operations Management.

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