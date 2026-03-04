NTPC Recruitment 2026: Apply online for Manager and Engineer Posts; Salary Up To Rs 2,40,000

NTPC Recruitment 2026: The National Thermal Power Corporation or NTPC Limited has announced job openings for B.Tech graduates in Chemical Engineering. The company is recruiting for eight Senior Manager and Engineer positions in the Green Chemicals sector, covering projects such as methanol, urea, ammonia, ethanol, SAF, and petrochemicals.

The online application process runs from March 2 to March 16, 2026. Please submit your application through the official website, careers.ntpc.co.in, before the deadline.

Important Dates

Online Application Start Date: March 2, 2026

Online Application End Date: March 16, 2026

Vacancy Details

Senior Manager (Green Chemicals) – Total 4 posts

UR Category – 3 posts

OBC Category – 1 post

Grade – E6

Pay Scale – Rs 90,000 to Rs 2,40,000

Engineer (Green Chemicals) – Total 4 posts

OBC Category – 4 posts

Grade – E2

Pay Scale – Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000

Age Limit:

The general category job applicants applying for the vacant positions need to be aged 47 years as of the last date of application.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 300 for General, OBC, and EWS categories. SC, ST, PwBD, and female candidates are exempt from the fee.

NTPC Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The initial screening will be based on qualifications and experience, which may be followed by a written exam or computer-based test, personal interview, and finally, a medical examination and document verification before the final selection.